Zion Williamson misses Pelicans’ season opener due to illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans energy ahead Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup for the membership’s common season opener towards the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night time.

Pelicans coach Willie Inexperienced stated Williamson was sick and never in attendance.

“He’s not feeling nicely,” Inexperienced stated earlier than the sport. “He has been sick the final couple days … It’s just a few kind of virus.”

With out Williamson, Brandon Ingram stepped up with 33 factors to steer New Orleans previous Chicago 123-111. CJ McCollum added 23 for the Pelicans and newly-acquired guard Dejounte Murray had 14 factors, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Inexperienced stated the membership is hopeful Williamson, who averaged 22.9 factors per sport final season, will be capable of rejoin the workforce when the Pelicans start a four-game West Coast journey in Portland on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 Williamson, the primary total choice out of Duke within the 2019 NBA Draft, performed in a career-high 70 video games final season. However his absence on Wednesday night time turned his 207th missed common season sport in his injury-plagued professional profession.

Within the 184 NBA video games he has performed, Williamson has averaged 24.7 factors per sport.