Zenless Zone Zero is one in all Hoyoverse’s gacha RPGs for cell, PlayStation 5, and Home windows PC, which implies that, sure, the sport has codes which you could redeem for premium forex.

On this case, Zenless Zone Zero codes reward Polychrome and the standard different goodies — cash, EXP, and the like.

Beneath we record out the presently energetic Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes as of July 2024 and clarify the way to redeem codes.

Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024

The energetic Zenless Zone Zero reward codes as of scripting this are as follows, so as from latest to oldest:

ZZZFREE100 (300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, 3 W-engine Power Modules — added July 3)

ZENLESSLAUNCH (60 Polychrome, 6666 Denny — added July 3)

ZENLESSGIFT (50 Polychrome, 2 Official Investigator Log, 3 W-Engine Energy Provides, 1 Bangboo Algorithm Module — added July 3)

The “ZZZFREE100” code will expire on July 11 at 11:59 a.m. EDT, so use it earlier than then.

As of scripting this, there’s no solution to do the flowery hyperlink that autofills the code within the redemption website whenever you click on it, so that you’ll have to repeat and paste it manually.

Learn how to redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero

You possibly can redeem the codes in recreation by opening the menu, deciding on “extra,” “redemption code” after which “enter redemption code.” This menu will develop into obtainable when you end “The Hare and the Proxy,” although some codes received’t be redeemable till you’re Inter-Knot degree 5 or increased.

Picture: Hoyoverse by way of Polygon

As of writing, there’s no web site to redeem codes (the best way there may be for Genshin Affect and the opposite Hoyoverse titles), so you must redeem them in-game.