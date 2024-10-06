Zendaya Teases ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Time Jump

Zendaya is trying ahead to seeing her Euphoria character out of highschool in season three.

The Emmy-winning actress, who performs Rue, lately teased the long-gestating third installment of the Sam Levinson-created HBO drama, which can characteristic a time leap to life after highschool.

“It’s vital as a result of there’s solely a lot highschool drama you possibly can take care of,” she stated to Leisure Weekly‘s The Awards podcast, earlier than quipping, “‘After which she cheats on her boyfriend once more!’”

Whereas Zendaya, who can be an government producer on the present, couldn’t share many particulars in regards to the season three storylines, she teased that it is going to be “fascinating.”

“I don’t really know a lot about what is going on,” she stated. I don’t fairly know precisely what the season goes to seem like, however I do know that the time leap is going on.”

The Challengers star continued, “It will likely be fascinating to see and perceive these characters exterior of the context of highschool and the way all of the stuff that we noticed once they had been youngsters and so they had been in highschool impacts the maturity they’ve and who they grow to be in a a lot larger world. I’ll have an interest to see what occurs too.”

Zendaya in ‘Euphoria.’ Courtesy of HBO

Season three of Euphoria, which can see Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return, is set to start manufacturing in January 2025. Barbie Ferreira beforehand introduced that she wouldn’t be returning to the present, and Angus Cloud died of an unintentional overdose in July 2023.

Earlier this yr, Sweeney opened up about returning to her character Cassie three years after final taking part in her in 2022’s second season.

“We did have a very long time between season one and season two, however particularly now with the time leap, it’s a brand new course of for me,” she advised Cosmopolitan in August. “I’m sort of simply studying as I’m going and being open for no matter’s to come back. However I’m additionally actually excited. I really like Cassie. She is at all times such an exciting character to play, so I’m actually trying ahead to what’s gonna occur in her life.”