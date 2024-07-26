Zendaya, Jeremy Allen White Kick Off Olympics Festivities in Paris

On the evening earlier than the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Hollywood arrived in Paris able to social gathering.

Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy co-chaired a Prelude to the Olympics occasion at Paris’ famed Fondation Louis Vuitton on Thursday, with Comcast NBCUniversal chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Louis Vuitton males’s artistic director Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour serving as hosts for a night celebrating sports activities, tradition, music, vogue and artwork.

Stars have been out in full drive on the occasion, with a visitor record that included Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Jeremy Allen White, LeBron James, Zac Efron, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Elizabeth Banks, John Mulaney, Judd Apatow, Steven Spielberg, Jon M. Chu, Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, Daniel Kwan, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka. Tyla carried out contained in the social gathering, whereas Pharrell teased his new single “Triumphus Cosmos,” with a message timed to the Video games.

Pharrell curated a lot of the night, deciding on a gaggle of artists together with KAWS, JR, Daniel Arsham, Derek Fordjour, Honor Titus and Julia Chiang to design interactive artwork installations and archery, tennis, basketball and equestrianism video games. Additionally within the spirit of the Olympics, Comcast NBCUniversal made a charitable donation to the Worldwide Olympic Committee Olympic Refuge Basis, supporting each Olympic hopefuls in addition to the 36 athletes throughout 11 totally different nations who’re competing on the IOC Refugee Olympic Crew in Paris this 12 months.

NBC and Peacock will current stay protection of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, starting at midday ET, with primetime protection at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Charlize Theron Arnold Jerocki/Getty Photos for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels and Jeremy Allen White Victor Boyko/Getty Photos for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Eileen Gu and Zendaya Victor Boyko/Getty Photos for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Photos

Serena Williams Arnold Jerocki/Getty Photos for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

LeBron James and Tyla Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Photos for LVMH x Vogue x NBC