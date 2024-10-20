Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Due to Liam Payne Death

Zayn Malik introduced he’s suspending the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour following the demise of Liam Payne.

Malik took to his Instagram Story on Saturday morning to share the information, following his fellow One Course band member dying on Wednesday after falling from the third-floor balcony of his resort room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He wrote, “Given the heartbreaking loss skilled this week, I’ve made the choice to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll submit them as quickly because it’s all set within the subsequent few days.”

The submit concluded, “Your tickets will stay legitimate for the brand new dates, love you all and thanks to your understanding.”

Malik paid tribute to Payne on Friday with a prolonged submit shared to his Instagram alongside a photograph of the 2 of them after they have been a lot youthful. He began by sharing that he has discovered himself speaking out loud to his late buddy, hoping that he can hear him

“I can’t assist however suppose selfishly that there was so many extra conversations for us to have in our lives,” he wrote. “I by no means bought to thanks for supporting me by means of among the most troublesome instances in my life. Once I was lacking house as a 17 yr previous child you’d all the time be there with a constructive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you have been my buddy and that I used to be liked. Despite the fact that you have been youthful than me you have been all the time extra wise than me, you have been headstrong, opinionated and gave no fucks about telling individuals after they have been incorrect. Despite the fact that we butted heads due to this just a few instances, I all the time secretly revered you for it.”

He praised Payne’s musical abilities, noting that he was “probably the most certified” of all the One Course members. “I knew nothing compared, l was a novice youngster with no expertise and also you have been already knowledgeable and I used to be all the time joyful to know, it doesn’t matter what occurred on stage we may all the time depend on you to know which approach to steer the ship subsequent,” Malik continued.

He concluded his tribute with, “I misplaced a brother while you left us and may’t clarify to you what I’d give to simply provide you with a hug one final time and say goodbye to you correctly and inform you that I liked and revered you dearly. I’ll cherish all of the reminiscences I’ve with you in my coronary heart endlessly, there isn’t a phrases that justify or clarify how I really feel proper now apart from past devastated. I hope that wherever you’re proper now you’re good and are at peace and you understand how liked you’re. Love you bro.”

Malik additionally launched a joint assertion in regards to the lack of Payne with the band, which included Harry Types, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The English singer-songwriter died from trauma and inner and exterior bleeding, in response to an post-mortem carried out within the Argentine capital after falling from the third ground. The Buenos Aires police advised The Related Press in a press release that his fall resulted in “extraordinarily severe accidents.” Medics confirmed his demise on the spot, the assertion mentioned.