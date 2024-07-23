Zachary Levi Wants Timothee Chalamet to Play Flynn Rider in Tangled

Zachary Levi is already fan-casting the function of Flynn Rider in Tangled ought to the animated Disney movie ever get a live-action reboot.

Levi, 43, advised Leisure Tonight on Sunday, July 21, that Timothée Chalamet can be his best choice for the half.

“I imply, he’s already getting each different job, however most likely Timothée Chalamet,” he mentioned. “Sadly, I really feel like I’m a bit outdated, and I don’t know the entire youthful actors that might be that man.”

Levi voiced the character of Flynn within the Disney film, which hit theaters in 2010. Tangled was a musical model of the Rapunzel fairy story, with Mandy Moore voicing Rapunzel and Donna Murphy starring because the villainous Mom Gothel.

Whereas no official Tangled live-action movie is on Disney’s roster, Levi nonetheless has hope for one. “I feel it will be enjoyable if Mandy and I acquired to be Rapunzel’s mother and father,” he mentioned. “I feel that will be a extremely enjoyable little cameo for us.”

“I’m so pleased with that film I’m so grateful that I acquired to be part of it,” he continued. “I all the time dreamed about being in a Disney animated musical after which I acquired to be in a single! And never simply anybody, like, I feel it’s probably the greatest ones that there’s.”

Levi went on to say that he was “bummed” Disney by no means made a Tangled sequel, however he was pleased to be concerned within the “actually enjoyable” animated collection that aired on Disney Channel. He and Moore each reprised their roles in that collection, Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey, in addition to the TV film Tangled: Earlier than Ever After.

“Now that there’s talks of doing this live-action — I feel it’s superior, and I look ahead to, you already know, seeing how effectively that comes collectively,” he added.

Moore, 40, advised Bustle earlier this month that she needs Sabrina Carpenter to embody Rapunzel if the live-action film occurs. “I might see her with 50 ft of hair or one thing,” she mentioned. “She appears to be like like a Disney princess in actual life.”