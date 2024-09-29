Zachary Levi Endorses Trump Following RFK Jr. Exit

Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump for president on Saturday. The Shazam actor had beforehand declared assist for RFK Jr.

“I’m not gonna take an excessive amount of time, however I did simply wanna simply provide you with a little bit context about why Shazam is sitting right here speaking to you about these varied issues,” he mentioned onstage at a Trump rally in Michigan. “I grew up in my household that was Christian conservative, that was just about the lane that we had been in. My mother and father had been Kennedy Democrats that then become Reagan Republicans, they usually taught me to have a wholesome degree of mistrust for the federal government and a wholesome degree of mistrust for trade that runs amok.”

Levi supported RFK Jr.’s presidential bid all through the summer season, writing at one level that the politician was “the perfect we’ve had in a very long time.” The Kennedy candidate dropped out of the race on the finish of final month.

Levi spoke about his RFK assist on Saturday. “For a very long time, I used to be like, ‘Man, I actually need to discover a politician that represents the entire issues that I would like and I need to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this yr, I discovered Bobby Kennedy, and I assumed, ‘Man, this man is it. He’s the true deal.’ And in an ideal world, no matter that will seem like, maybe I’d have voted for Bobby,” Levi mentioned. “However we don’t stay in an ideal world. The truth is, we stay in a really damaged one, we stay in a rustic that has been hijacked by lots of people who need to take this place method off the cliff. And we need to cease that, proper?”

He continued, “We’re right here to make it possible for we’re going to take again this nation, we’re going to make it nice once more, we’re going to make it wholesome once more. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everybody else who’s standing with President Trump. As a result of I do imagine, of the 2 selections that we’ve got, and we solely have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the person that may get us there. And he’s gonna get us there as a result of he’s gonna have the backing and the assist and the knowledge and the information and the combat that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former consultant Tulsi Gabbard.”

Along with the titular hero of Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Levi additionally voiced Flynn Ryder in 2010’s Tangled and can seem within the upcoming Harold and the Purple Crayon.