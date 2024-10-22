Zach Bryan confirms split with Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia

Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia have damaged up after one 12 months of relationship.

The “Pink Skies” singer introduced the break up Tuesday on his Instagram story, confirming hypothesis that arose Monday after screenshots of a relationship app profile presumably belonging to Bryan circulated on-line. However even when followers have been ready on a breakup announcement, LaPaglia stated simply hours after Bryan broke the information that she was “blindsided.”

“Addressing one thing,” Bryan wrote, “Brianna and me have damaged up with one another and I respect and love her with each ounce of my coronary heart. She has cherished me unconditionally for a really very long time and for that I’ll at all times thank her.”

The Grammy winner stated it has been “an extremely laborious 12 months personally,” throughout which he has “struggled by means of some fairly extreme issues.” In the long run, he stated, he determined it might be greatest if he and LaPaglia went their separate methods.

“I’m not good and by no means will probably be,” he stated. “With every part I’m and to anybody I let down, I’m sorry. I attempt my greatest in every part. I failed those who love me and principally myself.”

Hours later, LaPaglia seemingly responded to Bryan’s put up.

“Hey guys I’m feeling actually blindsided proper now,” the web character stated on her Instagram story, sharing plans to “hop off social media for some time and try and heal privately.”

“Once I’m prepared I’ll be again and able to discuss,” she stated, closing her put up with a message to her followers: “Bear in mind you’re so cherished and every part’s at all times gonna be okay.”

Bryan and LaPaglia began relationship in July 2023 and made their purple carpet debut in February on the 2024 Grammys, the place the self-producing nation artist gained his first award for “I Bear in mind All the pieces,” his chart-topping duet with Kacey Musgraves.

LaPaglia beforehand debunked breakup rumors surrounding the couple on the Oct. 2 episode of Barstool Sports activities’ “BFFs” podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

Weeks earlier than the episode aired, Bryan was slammed for a since-deleted tweet by which he prompt Kanye West’s superiority over Taylor Swift. He later apologized for the put up, saying he “was drunkenly evaluating two data and it got here out fallacious.”

“That was a very dangerous week for me. I deleted all of my social media,” LaPaglia stated. “I don’t wish to converse for Zach, however he type of spoke for himself on Instagram. He’s simply going by means of lots of private s— and I really feel like I’m taking the brunt of all of it.”

“I imply, it’s loopy. We don’t put up one another for every week and it took the web by storm,” she stated, insisting that after every week aside, the pair was “collectively now and every part’s OK.”

Earlier than altering her tune Tuesday, LaPaglia a day prior had posted a cryptic passage about letting go of the previous.

“Ultimately you’ll discover that life goes on, even in case you don’t need it to: The times will move and the world will transfer whilst you ask it to cease,” the passage learn.

“The world retains spinning in hopes of exhibiting you that you would be able to as nicely.”

Bryan is at the moment on a break from his Quittin Time Tour, which resumes Nov. 17 in Alberta, Canada.