Throughout Zach Bryan‘s second of two Philly reveals on Wednesday, the nation star was joined by Bruce Springsteen to ship a shock duet of “Atlantic Metropolis” and their collaboration monitor, “Sandpaper.”

“Atlantic Metropolis” was written by Springsteen and first appeared on his 1982 solo album, Nebraska. Greater than 10 12 months laters, The Band coated the tune in 1993 for his or her LP, Jericho. When taking the stage on Wednesday, Bryan and Springsteen sang the enduring refrain: “Every little thing dies, child that’s a truth/However perhaps all the things that dies some day comes again/Put your make-up on, repair your hair up fairly/And meet me tonight in Atlantic Metropolis.”

The pair have been later joined by the Lumineers for a rousing efficiency of “Revival,” which Bryan normally performs to shut out reveals on his Quittin’ Time tour.

In March, throughout a Brooklyn cease, Springsteen made a shock look to carry out the then-unreleased tune “Sandpaper” with Bryan through the encore. Springsteen and the monitor characteristic on Bryan’s new album, The Nice American Bar Scene, which launched in July.

The only opened at Quantity 26 on Billboard’s Sizzling Nation Songs chart, touchdown Springsteen his first-ever nation hit. The tune additionally debuted at 71 on the Sizzling 100 chart, marking the Boss’ first look on the chart since “Working On a Dream” in 2009.

Aside from Springsteen, different high-profile visitors on The Nice American Bar Scene embody John Mayer, roots duo Watchhouse, Canadian nation singer Noeline Hoffman, and Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Moreland.

Mayer, who contributed guitar to “Higher Days,” shared his appreciation for Bryan following the album’s launch. “I at all times knew this tune Zach wrote was particular,” Mayer wrote on X. “I had no concept how lovely, highly effective and deep an album it will be a part of. I’m shocked.”