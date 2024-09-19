Zach Bryan apologizes for drunken, “stupid” tweet about Taylor Swift and Kanye West – 97.9 WRMF

Mindy Small/Getty Pictures

Nation star Zach Bryan, who topped the Billboard Sizzling 100 final yr with “I Keep in mind Every part,” deleted his account on social platform X Sept. 18 after tweeting one thing fairly controversial — for Taylor Swift followers, anyway — and now he’s apologizing.

Within the now deleted submit, captured by PopCrave, Bryan wrote, “eagles > chiefs. Kanye > Taylor. Who’s with me.”

In fact, Swifties weren’t having this opinion, because it not solely referred to Taylor’s long-running feud with Kanye West, now often known as Ye, but in addition dissed her boyfriend, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce. After all of the backlash, Bryan deleted the account, however took to his Instagram Story on Sept. 19 to apologize.

“for the file guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the opposite night time. I used to be drunkenly evaluating two information and it got here out unsuitable,” he defined. “And I do know there’s a number of stuff that clouds round Ye and I used to be talking purely musically.”

“I like Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet silly issues usually. Hope someday I can clarify this to her. Twitter will get me in hassle an excessive amount of and I’d say it’s greatest to remain off it,” he continued.

“I’m sorry to any Taylor followers I p***** off or let down. Love you guys and I’m attempting my greatest!” he concluded.

The “Pink Skies” singer just lately launched the album The Nice American Bar Scene, which coincidentally options one among Taylor’s alleged ex-boyfriends, John Mayer.

