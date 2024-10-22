Zach Bryan And Brianna Chickenfry Split, Leaving The Podcast Host ‘Blindsided.’ What Each Has Shared

Influencer Brianna LaPaglia, aka “Brianna Chickenfry,” is voicing her shock after nation singer Zach Bryan introduced their breakup on social media.

In an Instagram story printed Oct. 22, Bryan revealed that he and LaPaglia break up, including, “I respect and love her with each ounce of my coronary heart.”

“She has cherished me unconditionally for a really very long time and for that I will all the time thank her,” he continued.

@zachlanebryan through Instagram

The “One thing within the Orange” singer defined that he felt the 2 ought to break up after he “had an extremely onerous 12 months personally and struggled via some fairly extreme issues.”

“I’m not good and by no means can be. Please respect Brianna’s privateness and house on this and you probably have it in your coronary heart, mine too,” he wrote. “With every thing I’m and to anybody I let down, I’m sorry. I strive my greatest in every thing. I failed those who love me and principally myself.”

About an hour after Bryan posed, LaPaglia additionally took to her Instagram story, sharing that she was feeling “actually blindsided.”

“Hey guys I am feeling actually blindsided proper now. Gonna hop off social media for some time and try to heal privately, after I’m prepared I will be again and able to speak,” she wrote.

LaPaglia then thanked followers for his or her “type phrases,” earlier than writing, “Bear in mind you’re so cherished and every thing’s all the time gonna be okay.”

@briannalapaglia through Instagram

In a follow-up video shared to YouTube, LaPaglia reiterated that she was “utterly blindsided” by the Instagram announcement.

“I simply woke as much as Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up and I had no concept that submit was going up,” she mentioned. “He didn’t textual content me. He didn’t name me.”

LaPaglia defined that she was solely prompted to examine Bryan’s submit when she obtained texts asking if she was OK.

“I used to be utterly blindsided by that. I additionally genuinely really feel like I’ve — see how swollen my face is? I’ve been crying for like 5 days straight,” she mentioned.

“I’m on the level the place it’s like, how will you give somebody every thing and love them so unconditionally — like via stuff that you simply shouldn’t, however you simply love them and also you simply see the great in them — like how will you … give each ounce of your self to somebody after which be discarded of in a number of days?” she continued. “It’s actually, actually heartbreaking.”

LaPaglia mentioned she doesn’t need to speak about particulars surrounding their breakup presently, however added that she finally will.

“Proper now, I needed to heal privately and I didn’t even know he was going to submit that. And we broke up yesterday,” she mentioned. “So I wasn’t able to do something publicly.”

She then requested that individuals respect her privateness and respect that she’ll “speak about every thing” when she’s prepared, additionally thanking folks for his or her “type messages.”

“I’m going to be OK. I’m going to be nice. I’m simply clearly actually, actually harm proper now,” she mentioned.

When did Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry begin courting?

The “Barstool Sports activities” host first introduced that she had been “hanging out” with Bryan for 3 weeks on a July 2023 episode of her podcast “PlanBri Uncut.”

“It’s enjoyable, it’s informal and yeah, I simply needed to handle it as a result of the entire web is freaking the f— out and individuals are doing s—” she mentioned.

A couple of month later, LaPaglia publicly referred to as herself Bryan’s girlfriend for the primary time on an August 2023 episode of her “BFFs” podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

On the time, she defined that she initially saved the connection below wraps as a result of “I simply received out of a relationship, he simply received out of a relationship,” however determined to go public when a photograph went viral.

On July 14, LaPaglia shared a sequence of pictures with Bryan for his or her one-year anniversary, writing that it had been “a 12 months stuffed with loving more durable than I assumed I used to be able to and laughing louder than any 12 months earlier than.”

“You’ve made me admire all of the issues that had been all the time proper in entrance of me. You introduced me again house to my household and also you’ve helped me love myself once more,” she captioned the submit. “There isn’t a rattling factor I wouldn’t do for ya. My particular person without end. I like you my Zachary.”

LaPaglia’s most up-to-date submit with Bryan was on Oct. 11, the place she shared a photograph of him holding a guitar standing subsequent to her. She wrote, “How are you gonna reside a life you sit up for trying again on ?”

Bryan primarily posts about his music on his Instagram web page, however the singer shared the same photograph the identical day as LaPaglia with the situation set to Los Angeles.

He captioned the submit, “We’ll lose family members and by no means allow them to die, we’ll develop up and hold them alive, it would take plain steam, our timing can be off typically, you’ll chase the unknown and provides it an excessive amount of.”