Zac Efron Recovering After Hospitalization for “Minor Swimming Incident”

Actor Zac Efron spent the evening in a Spanish hospital, after an unspecified incident in a swimming pool prompted an emergency response. The Iron Claw actor is claimed to be recovering properly following the well being scare, which was preceded by a five-day trip reportedly spent with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

TMZ was first to report that 36-year-old Zac Efron, who most lately starred in Netflix age-and-fame-gap rom-com A Household Affair, had been vacationing at a villa within the Spanish city of Ibiza, which is called the “social gathering capital of the world.” On Friday night, the web site reviews, Efron “was discovered contained in the swimming pool by two folks working on the villa who pulled him out of the water.”

The actor was rushed to a close-by hospital, and spent the evening there earlier than being launched the next morning. In line with a consultant for Efron, the actor skilled a “minor swimming incident,” however declined to supply further particulars. He was taken to the hospital as a “precautionary measure,” the rep says, however didn’t elaborate on why that measure required an in a single day keep.

The Emmy-winning actor (for his Netflix collection, All the way down to Earth With Zac Efron) has been a paparazzi mainstay in current weeks, with photographers capturing him on a St-Tropez boat with some-time motion star Gerard Butler and on the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies. Instantly previous to his Ibiza journey, Efron was reportedly partying on the Greek island of Mykonos with Chesky, whose short-term-rental platform, Airbnb, lately made headlines for promising a brand new degree of luxurious perks to lure vacationers away from resorts and into company-boosted houses.

The evening earlier than Efron’s swimming scare, he was noticed onstage with DJ Martin Garrix on the Ushuaïa Ibiza Resort and Seashore Membership. In video posted to TikTok by the musician, Efron sauntered onstage throughout his Thursday set, then danced at his aspect.

The pool incident comes over a decade after one other well being disaster that despatched Efron to the hospital: in November of 2013, the actor has mentioned, he slipped and smacked his face on the nook of a granite fountain whereas working by means of his residence in socks. The impression knocked him unconscious, and when he awoke, his jawbone “was hanging off his face.”

The ensuing remedy to restore the harm prompted the numerous modifications to the actor’s face since his years as a teen hearthrob, however the dialog round that incident—or this one, we assume—does not faze the actor, who mentioned in 2022 that “If I valued what different folks considered me to the extent that they might suppose I do, I undoubtedly wouldn’t be capable of do that work.”