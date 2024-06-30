Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman On Starring Together 12 Years After Paperboy

Greater than a decade later, the onscreen chemistry between Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman remains to be palpable.

Because the pair promotes their new Netflix romantic comedy A Household Affair, they just lately defined that they “each really feel secure” with one another and reminisced about first working collectively on The Paperboy (2012).

“We had a lot enjoyable doing that, nevertheless it was loopy,” he instructed Individuals of the Lee Daniels-helmed crime drama.

“I’m nonetheless so enamored with Nicole,” admitted Efron. “There’s part of me that pinches myself after I understand who I’m working with rather a lot. I feel that was extra pronounced throughout The Paperboy as a result of I used to be rather a lot youthful. I used to be very nervous again then.”

Impressed by a real story, Matthew McConaughey starred in The Paperboy as Ward Jansen, a journalist who returns to his Florida hometown in 1969 to put in writing a narrative about death-row inmate Hillary Van Wetter (John Cusack). After hiring his brother Jack (Efron) as his driver, the younger man develops an infatuation with Hillary’s devoted girlfriend Charlotte Bless (Kidman).

Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron in ‘A Household Affair‘. (Netflix) Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2024

After portraying romantic opposites within the movie, which featured Kidman’s character urinating on Efron to alleviate a jellyfish sting, the actress defined that their behind-the-scenes belief was a bonus when teaming up once more for A Household Affair.

“It’s actually useful once you’re doing this kind of work collectively that you simply’ve already received a historical past collectively, as a result of it’s straightforward,” mentioned Kidman. “You’re not working to create a historical past. So I’m not like, ‘Can I contact you?’ I really feel extremely trusting of Zac.”

Efron echoed the sentiment, including, “We each really feel secure, and we care for one another.”

Though The Paperboy premiered to blended critiques, the film earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination for Finest Supporting Actress — Movement Image.

In A Household Affair, now streaming on Netflix, Efron performs Hollywood star Chris Cole, who begins an sudden romance with widow Brooke Harwood (Kidman), who occurs to be the mom of his under-appreciated private assistant Zara Ford (Joey King).

Kidman praised Efron for being “recreation” within the making of their new film, noting that he “got here in and makes the movie as a result of he was like, ‘I’m right here to have enjoyable, to play, and to very a lot be part of this and be there for you,’ for each Joey and I.”