Zac Efron, Joey King dish on making new Netflix rom-com ‘A Family Affair’ opposite Nicole Kidman – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The saying “that’s not what your mother mentioned” is allowed in Netflix’s “A Household Affair.” That’s as a result of Zac Efron is Joey King’s boss within the new Netflix rom-com … and he’s relationship her mom, performed by Nicole Kidman. From icks to assistanthood, Deco sat down with Zac and Joey to get the tea.

Joey King (as Zara Ford): “Mother?”

Zac Efron (as Chris Cole): “Huh!”

[Nicole Kidman screams, followed by Joey King. Joey tries to run out of the room but hits her head on the wall.]

Think about strolling in in your mother getting it on along with your boss. Eeek! That’s what occurs to Joey King’s character, when she catches actor Zac Efron with actress Nicole Kidman.

The issue?

Liza Koshy (as Eugenie): “That is your mother, and your boss, who you hate. It’s bizarre.”

However there was no hate on set.

Zac Efron: “Making this film was actually enjoyable. We received to snigger so much.”

Joey King: “Sure, a lot laughing.”

Laughs, but additionally some tears.

Joey King: “It’s such a lighthearted and enjoyable film, however we additionally contact on actually critical issues like grief and, you realize, insecurities, and relationship development when it comes to friendship and motherhood.”

It was Joey’s first time working with Nicole, however not Zac’s.

Zac Efron (as Jack Jansen: “You don’t love him.”

Nicole Kidman (as Charlotte Bless): “You don’t know that.”

Joey King: “He did a film with Nicole.”

Zac Efron: “We did a film 12 years in the past, known as ‘The Paperboy.’ I knew that coming into this movie that working with Nicole, that we already had the connection down, we felt protected with one another. A minimum of I felt protected along with her, so, yeah, it was thrilling to sort of choose up the place we left off.”

Zac Efron (as Chris Cole): “You place my shahtoosh in a plastic bag with my soiled sneakers? It’s one in all a form. I solely have two!”

So, any must-haves when hiring your right-hand individual?

Joey King: “I don’t have an assistant. I’ve by no means had an assistant in my actual life.”

Zac Efron: “I’ve been very blessed. I’ve had some actually nice assistants, however I don’t actually know what I’m moving into for.”

Joey King: “I grew up with older sisters, and that’s like mainly being born into assistanthood. So I feel I’d be an excellent assistant.

Kathy Bates (as Leila Ford): “Seems to be like BuzzFeed’s Hunkiest Brunette‘s coming for Christmas.”

Nicole Kidman (as Brooke Harwood): “You need him greater than me.”

Kathy Bates (as Leila Ford): “I do.”

“A Household Affair” is streaming now on Netflix.

