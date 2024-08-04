Zac Efron hospitalized after swimming pool incident in Ibiza – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Initially appeared on E! On-line

Zac Efron is recovering following an incident in a pool throughout a visit to Spain that landed him within the hospital.

“The Excessive Faculty Musical” alum was taken to a medical heart as a precautionary measure after a “minor swimming incident” at a villa on the island of Ibiza the evening of Aug. 2, his rep instructed TMZ. The outlet reported that Efron was launched the next morning Aug. 3 and is presently doing advantageous.

E! Information has reached out to the “Baywatch” actor’s group for remark and has not heard again.

The 36-year-old, who had additionally sparked well being issues in 2013 after he suffered an accident at his home that resulted in a shattered jaw, has been vacationing within the Spanish islands for the previous couple of weeks.

On Aug. 1, sooner or later earlier than the swimming pool incident, Efron joined his longtime buddy Martin Garrix onstage behind the DJ sales space on the Dutch performer’s present on the Ushuaïa Ibiza venue.

“Like each week, Martin Garrix delivered an distinctive efficiency that left us all in awe,” learn a put up shared on the beachfront membership’s Instagram web page, alongside photographs and movies from the evening. “To prime it off, Zac Efron joined him on stage throughout “Smile.”

Efron, who had performed a DJ within the 2015 comedy film “We Are Your Pals,” was first noticed within the Ibiza space in July. The “A Household Affair” actor joined a bunch of buddies on a yacht off the coast of the neighboring island of Formentera, as seen in photographs posted by the Spanish outlet Diario de Ibiza.

The actor had additionally traveled to different international locations in Europe in latest weeks. Days earlier than he was first noticed in Spain, the “All the way down to Earth with Zac Efron” star frolicked on the Greek island of Mykonos, the place he visited the Lío Mykonos restaurant and cabaret membership and took a photograph with its performers.

Final month, he additionally attended the Opening Ceremony on the 2024 Olympics in Paris and shared a tribute to gymnastics icon Simone Biles after she received a gold medal within the girls’s group all-around finale, writing on his Instagram Story, “So extremely pleased with you @simonebiles.”

