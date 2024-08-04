Zac Efron Hospitalized After Swimming Accident

Zac Efron was taken to a hospital in Spain Friday evening after struggling what a rep referred to as a “minor swimming incident.”

TMZ reported the Excessive College Musical star, now 36, was discovered contained in the pool of a villa in Ibiza by two staff. They then pulled him out of the water.

The report was unclear on what precipitated his misery or whether or not he was liable to drowning.

Efron’s rep instructed TMZ he was taken to the hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

Efron was reportedly launched from the hospital this morning. He was in Europe for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and was noticed attending the opening ceremony on July 26.

He shared an image posing in entrance of the Seine river on the time.