Zac Efron Hospitalized After Swimming Accident In Ibiza

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital following an accident whereas swimming in Ibiza, in line with studies from TMZ.

A rep informed the outlet that the Iron Claw star suffered a “minor swimming incident” whereas in a pool at a villa on the Spanish island on Friday, August 2. They added that Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The precise particulars of the incident are unclear, although TMZ studies that workers on the villa needed to pull Efron out of the pool. Reps who spoke to the publication stated Efron was launched from the hospital on Saturday morning and added that the actor is in good well being.

Us Weekly has reached out to Efron’s representatives for remark.

It’s not the primary time that Efron has suffered an harm that brought about an uproar. The one-time Disney Channel heartthrob shared that he broke his jaw after he fell whereas working in his home with socks on.

Efron informed Males’s Well being in 2022 that he wakened together with his jaw bone “hanging off his face” after falling right into a granite fountain. He later shared with Leisure Tonight that the accident was virtually deadly.

“It was humorous,” he stated. “It sucks. I virtually died, however we’re good.”

Efron was pressured to share the embarrassing story after rumors unfold that he’d undergone cosmetic surgery on his chin. He stated that bodily remedy to beat the harm, coupled with the compensating muscle groups that grew stronger whereas he recovered, modified the form of his jawline.

“The masseters simply grew,” he informed Males’s Well being, referring to the muscle groups alongside the decrease jaw that support with chewing. “They simply received actually, actually massive.”

Good marks although they picked up a reference to the incident in his Netflix film, A Household Affair. Within the rom-com with Nicole Kidman that dropped in June, Efron’s useless actor character remembers a conspiracy principle round whether or not or not he’s had cosmetic surgery and admits that he’s had minor work carried out on a jaw harm.

“Folks thought that my quad [muscles] have been fully faux. Like, that I received implants,” Efron tells Kidman within the movie. “Folks journal had a four-page unfold on my quad job. They known as me the ‘quad father.’ It’s not that humorous, really, I needed to sue them. However, they’re actual.… I did have surgical procedure although. Excellent there [under my chin]. I fell on set onto some damaged glass.”