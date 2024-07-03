Zac Efron Compares Joey King’s Comedic Acting to Matthew Perry

Zac Efron sees an entire lot of the late Matthew Perry in Joey King.

The Iron Claw actor, 36, complimented his A Household Affair costar, 24, on her bodily comedy expertise throughout a joint interview with Leisure Weekly printed Tuesday, July 2.

“Her stunt — whenever you stroll within the room when Nicole [Kidman] and I are hooking up — it’s one of many funniest issues ever,” Efron informed the outlet. “I believe that was some of the good bodily comedy bits I’ve seen in a very long time. That was very humorous. Matthew Perry-esque. It was genius.”

King, who was not anticipating that top of reward, replied, “Oh, that’s so good of you. Oh, gosh.”

Of their new Netflix comedy, Efron performs Hollywood sizzling shot Chris Cole, whereas King performs his assistant, Zara. When Chris unexpectedly falls in love with Zara’s mother, Brooke (Kidman), hijinks ensue as all of them attempt to navigate their scenario.

The scene Efron was referring to is when Zara walks in on Chris and Brooke in a compromising place after an excessive amount of tequila. Zara then chokes on grape and hits her head so arduous on the doorframe whereas making an attempt to exit the room that she knocks herself out.

Efron and Perry, in the meantime, famously starred within the 2009 remake of 17 Once more, wherein Efron performed the teenage model of Perry’s character.

The Excessive Faculty Musical alum has beforehand spoken about how vital his bond together with his costar was within the months after Perry’s loss of life. The Associates actor died in October 2023 from the “acute results of ketamine,” in line with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s workplace. His loss of life was dominated an accident. He was 54 years outdated.

“I’m nonetheless devastated by the truth that he’s gone,” Efron informed Further in November that 12 months, earlier than responding to listening to that Perry’s good friend Athenna Crosby stated in an interview with ET Canada that the late actor needed the Best Showman star to play him in a biopic.

“I used to be massively honored. It might be extraordinary to do,” Efron stated on the time. “We’ll see what occurs.”

In a separate interview with Leisure Tonight, Efron added: “To assume he was considering of me for that function, I imply I’d be honored to do it, to be sincere.”

He went on to name Perry “the perfect man on the earth,” telling the outlet, “I had the perfect time of my life working with him.”