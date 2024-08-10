Zac Brown Claims Kelly Yazdi Stole Confidential Materials After Split

Zac Brown is accusing his estranged spouse, Kelly Yazdi, of violating a confidentiality settlement and stealing confidential enterprise info from him.

In courtroom paperwork filed late final month and obtained by Us Weekly, Brown’s authorized workforce alleges that Yazdi, 33, stole “confidential info” belonging to Zac Brown Collective (ZBC) after the pair introduced their separation in December 2023 “figuring out full effectively that she would quickly be” leaving the enterprise.

Brown’s legal professionals declare that Yazdi took the alleged motion “in an obvious try to achieve leverage” over the nation singer of their divorce proceedings.

“She forwarded to her private e mail deal with extremely delicate paperwork regarding Mr. Brown and ZBC’s enterprise,” the docs declare. “Ms. Yazdi stole paperwork regarding a yet-to-be-revealed music Mr. Brown was making ready with one other artist. … She stole paperwork regarding Mr. Brown’s and ZBC’s financials, enterprise valuations and different extremely delicate info she had no proper to take and no professional motive for possessing.”

Brown, 46, is looking for “injunctive aid and damages arising” from his ex’s “blatant violations of the confidentiality obligations” she allegedly owed him as a one-time worker of ZBC. The docs state that Yazdi was employed with ZBC from August 2022 to February 2024 and allegedly “forwarded practically 200 emails containing extremely confidential and proprietary info” between January and February of this yr.

In July courtroom paperwork filed by Yazdi, she claimed that not all elements of her worker settlement with Brown have been legitimate and binding.

The docs additional declare that Yazdi launched into a “defamatory social media marketing campaign” in opposition to Brown “that’s each false” and a direct violation of her confidentiality obligations. The docs then cited a Might Instagram publish through which Yazdi referenced a “rebirth” after allegedly experiencing “narcissistic abuse” that included “threatening,” “gaslighting” and telling her she couldn’t publish bikini footage or health movies.

Though Yazdi didn’t point out Brown by title, the musician’s legal professionals argue that the publish’s “content material and timing” in addition to the “inescapably public nature” of her and Brown’s marriage “would lead any observer to moderately perceive” that Yazdi was referring to Brown within the caption.

The docs notice that Brown’s authorized workforce has requested Yazdi to take away the publish, citing her confidentiality obligations, however the publish stays reside.

Yazdi’s Instagram publish was removed from the start of the exes’ dangerous blood, a number of sources completely inform Us. An insider near Brown’s household claims that Yazdi “confirmed up unannounced” at Brown’s Georgia dwelling days after he filed for divorce in January, “evading safety cameras by parking her automotive out of sight and venturing via the woods.” A second supply claims that Yazdi “nonetheless holds possession of [Brown’s] automotive and refuses to return it.”

In a press release shared with Us, Yazdi’s legal professionals claimed that it’s “logical” to deduce that the allegations about her displaying as much as Brown’s dwelling and retaining his automotive “come from inside [Brown’s] camp” and are “a designed PR effort launched as quickly as Kelly broke her silence” with a view to “intimidate her.” Yazdi’s attorneys added that she’s going to “proceed to defend herself and communicate the reality lawfully.” Us Weekly has reached out to Brown’s workforce for remark.

Yazdi additionally spoke out by way of Instagram on Thursday, August 8, writing that she hasn’t been posting out of “concern that something I publish will lead to extra authorized claims being introduced in opposition to me to suppress my freedom of speech” and claiming that Brown unexpectedly requested her for a divorce by way of Zoom.

“Kelly’s assertion that Zac advised her unexpectedly over Zoom that he wished a divorce is inaccurate,” a 3rd supply completely tells Us. “They have been married in August 2023 and Zac advised her he wished a divorce in particular person the evening earlier than Thanksgiving at his dwelling in Georgia.”

Yazdi additionally claimed within the Thursday Instagram video that Brown used footage from the pair’s November 2023 wedding ceremony get together within the February music video for his music “Stunning Drug (feat. Avicii) – Remix” with out her consent “for industrial acquire and to demean my integrity.” She alleged that she was “changed within the video with a look-alike mannequin” who represented her in a “false” mild by appearing out taking medication and ingesting alcohol.

A supply near the previous couple completely tells Us that the footage of the mannequin whom Yazdi claims resembles her was shot in 2018 earlier than Brown met Yazdi. The insider additionally claims that Yazi was involved in taking part in the lead actress within the video and “despatched correspondence to the videographer and manufacturing workforce.”

As for Yazdi’s claims about her wedding ceremony get together footage, the supply alleges that Yazdi was “conscious that video from their wedding ceremony get together in Nashville with folks dancing in a bar was going for use as background for the ‘Stunning Drug’ video as she had attendees signal releases indicating whether or not they have been OK with their photos getting used within the video or not.”

Because the duo’s messy divorce continues, a decide dominated in July that the 38-page prenuptial settlement Yazdi and Brown signed previous to their August 2023 wedding ceremony is legitimate regardless of Yazdi’s objections. Brown claims that Yazdi has already obtained vital advantages beneath the phrases of the settlement together with a wage for her employment at ZBC and having the mortgage on her Hawaii dwelling paid off, regardless of solely being married for 4 months.

Yazdi beforehand tried to delay the enforcement of the prenup, looking for extra details about Brown’s funds. Brown’s legal professionals famous in courtroom paperwork that Yazdi and Brown have been in a two-year relationship previous to tying the knot and claimed Yazdi was “effectively conscious” of Brown’s funds previous to signing the prenup.