The British rapper and on-line persona Yung Filly has been charged over rape allegations in Australia.

Actual title Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, he’s finest identified for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has offered exhibits on BBC Three.

He was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the next day to attend a court docket listening to.

Barrientos, 29, was charged on Thursday and has had his bail software authorized. His representatives have been contacted for remark.