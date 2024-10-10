YouTuber charged over sexual assault in Australia

The British rapper and on-line persona Yung Filly has been charged over rape allegations in Australia.
Actual title Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, he’s finest identified for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has offered exhibits on BBC Three.
He was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the next day to attend a court docket listening to.
Barrientos, 29, was charged on Thursday and has had his bail software authorized. His representatives have been contacted for remark.
The total prices embrace 4 counts of sexual penetration with out consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily hurt and one rely of impeding an individual’s regular respiratory or circulation by making use of stress on or to their neck.
It’s alleged he introduced a girl in her 20s again to his resort room after he had carried out on the nightclub Bar1 in Perth.
The assault is alleged to have taken place on 28 September.
He was represented in Perth Magistrates Courtroom by barrister Seamus Rafferty SC, who utilized for bail on Barrientos’ behalf.
The 29-year-old, who was in Australia touring his music, has additionally appeared within the UK on Soccer Support on ITV and The Nice Superstar Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers on Channel 4.
Barrientos additionally gained a MOBO Award for finest media persona in 2021.