YouTube TV Could Lose ESPN Channels Unless a New Contract is Agreed To This Year

YouTube TV subscribers may soon face a significant gap in their sports streaming options as the platform’s contract with ESPN, owned by The Walt Disney Company, is set to expire in December 2025. Without a new agreement, YouTube TV subscribers will not get access to the new streaming service ESPN Unlimited per CNBC, Disney’s highly anticipated streaming service launching on August 21, 2025, which promises exclusive content unavailable through existing ESPN channels or apps.

The looming expiration has raised concerns among sports fans who rely on YouTube TV for comprehensive coverage of live sports. While YouTube TV will continue to provide access to most ESPN content, including ESPN, ESPN2, and other linear channels available through both the YouTube TV app and the ESPN app until its contract with ESPN ends, the exclusive offerings of ESPN Unlimited—such as premium live events, including WWE programming—will be off-limits until a new deal is reached. This partial access leaves subscribers in a frustrating limbo, able to watch standard ESPN programming but locked out of the premium tier that ESPN Unlimited promises to deliver.

ESPN Unlimited, a standalone streaming service, is poised to revolutionize sports viewing by offering a mix of live sports, exclusive events, and original programming not available on traditional ESPN channels. The inclusion of WWE events, a major draw for wrestling fans, underscores the stakes of the contract dispute between Google, YouTube TV’s parent company, and Disney. Without a renewed agreement that explicitly includes rights to ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV subscribers could miss out on marquee events, potentially pushing them to seek alternative platforms or subscribe directly to ESPN Unlimited.

The contract dispute echoes previous tensions between YouTube TV and Disney, which have occasionally led to temporary blackouts of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels. In 2021, a similar standoff resulted in a brief loss of access before a last-minute deal was struck. Industry analysts suggest that negotiations are likely underway, but with the launch of ESPN Unlimited fast approaching, both companies face pressure to resolve the issue swiftly to avoid alienating customers.

For now, YouTube TV subscribers can still enjoy ESPN’s core offerings, but the absence of ESPN Unlimited’s exclusive content could dampen the platform’s appeal for sports enthusiasts. As the December deadline looms, fans are left hoping Google and Disney can strike a deal to keep their viewing experience seamless.

