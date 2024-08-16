YouTube Stars Rhett and Link Premiere New Comedy Series ‘Wonderhole’

YouTube stars Rhett & Hyperlink celebrated their new comedy sequence with a premiere on the Academy Museum Wednesday night time.

The Good Legendary Morning co-hosts are increasing into the comedy area with a brand new sequence on their YouTube channel known as Wonderhole. The sequence “combines docu-comedy, sketch comedy, unique music, visible FX, superstar cameos and outright bonkers angle,” in accordance with Legendary Leisure, the corporate the duo personal collectively. The corporate independently financed the mission.

Thursday’s premiere started with cocktails and mingling, with visitors, together with actor Jason Segel, snapping pictures on the crimson carpet. Attendees had been then ushered right into a screening room to view the primary two episodes, that are set to debut on YouTube later this month, and listen to from the celebs themselves. The episodes, which had been launched by YouTube’s chief enterprise officer Mary Ellen Coe, garnered laughs and cheers from the gang.

“We took a giant inventive danger in saying we wished to guess on ourselves,” Hyperlink Neal advised the gang after the screening, including that they had been capable of “pour every thing into one thing as an alternative of asking for permission.”

Neal stated that he had “one million issues” he wished to debrief on after watching the episodes, jokingly suggesting, “Let’s have a postmortem, staff.”

Rhett McLaughlin, Jason Segel and Hyperlink Neal Jon Kopaloff/Getty Photographs for Legendary Leisure

Rhett McLaughlin defined to the gang what the pair noticed as a number of the positives of realizing the sequence was going to be launched on YouTube. “Studios would’ve had notes about that, proper?” he stated. “We had been capable of make the factor that we wished to make for the viewers that we need to entice to it.”

The duo additionally took time through the dialog to shout out their Legendary Leisure staff, who labored on the sequence. “They’re all engaged on the opposite reveals that they work on at Legendary,” McLaughlin stated. “They didn’t essentially have the time to have a brand new mission on their schedules, however all of them rose to the event.”

The night time’s festivities ended with an afterparty on the museum’s restaurant, Fanny’s. Wonderhole shall be launched on Rhett & Hyperlink’s YouTube channel on Aug. 23, with new episodes dropping every week.