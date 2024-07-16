Youngkin to speak Monday at RNC, but not as Trump’s VP

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is attending the RNC two days after an assassination try on former President Donald Trump.

MILWAUKEE — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday evening.

Different politicians together with Republican Senate candidate Hung Cao of Virginia, who has obtained Trump’s endorsement, will take the stage on the conference, on the heels of an assassination try on former president Donald Trump.

Virginia Wesleyan College political professor Leslie Caughell stated stepping on the nationwide stage may very well be a turning level in Youngkin’s political profession.

“This can be a very clear indicator that Gov. Youngkin has nationwide political ambition and could be very a lot inquisitive about staying on the nationwide stage, staying on all people’s radar even after he can now not run for governor,” Caughell stated.

At occasions throughout his speech, the governor in contrast himself to Trump.

“After 12 years solely electing Democrats statewide, in November 2021, Virginians elected a Republican exterior businessman as their 74th governor,” Gov. Youngkin stated. “And I imagine this 12 months, Virginia will elect one other Republican exterior businessman as president of the US.”

Youngkin additionally touched on what’s on many Individuals minds: the tried assassination of Trump simply two days in the past.

In a latest assertion, Youngkin stated, “Donald J. Trump confirmed us power and braveness, and he confirmed us compassion and gratitude. I thank God for safeguarding him.” He shared that very same sentiment to the gang of hundreds.

“We ask for God’s grace to be on harmless victims… and we thank him for safeguarding our subsequent president, Donald J. Trump,” the governor stated.

Throughout his roughly 10-minute speech, Youngkin criticized the financial system underneath President Joe Biden’s management. In the meantime, he praised Trump’s time within the oval workplace, sending him his full assist.

“Joe should go!” Gov. Youngkin stated to the gang.

On social media, Gov. Youngkin voiced his assist of Trump’s working mate, JD Vance, saying his “…conservative values are what we want for a stronger America.”

Political consultants say though Youngkin did not find yourself being Trump’s decide for vice chairman, his invitation to the RNC stage nonetheless holds weight. Questions of whether or not he would run for president tempered after GOP candidates didn’t take full management of the Virginia Common Meeting in November’s legislative elections.

Nevertheless, Youngkin might nonetheless make himself a standout this week.

“Youngkin is a rising star within the Republican Celebration and his polling continues to be robust,” George Mason College Affiliate Professor Jeremy Mayer advised our sister station WUSA9. “Youngkin seems to be like a vice chairman. Youngkin’s job is to place himself as a pure inheritor to the Trump motion.”

