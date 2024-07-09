Young and the Restless Weekly Spoilers July 8-12: Sharon Spirals & Adam Hates Himself

The Younger and the Stressed spoilers present Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) in Paris, shocked by the surprising arrival of Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). And Christine Cricket Blair ( Lauralee Bell). In the meantime, tensions rise as Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) argue over learn how to deal with the Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier) state of affairs with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Locke (Redding Munsell).

Y&R spoilers additionally present Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) imparts knowledge on Claire Grace Newman (Hayley Erin). He warns her about getting too near Kyle. Notably, the drama escalates when Kyle reveals that he’s taken over because the boss at Glaad. And he intends to convey down Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) firm, Jabot.

Because the week unfolds on Younger and the Stressed, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) manages to make Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) really feel responsible. Additionally, whereas Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) enjoys her newfound energy at Glaad. Later, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) plot towards Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). And Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) makes an try to fix fences with Summer time.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) can also be haunted by her previous as her new medicine begins to trigger points. The week wraps up with Victor giving Adam a brand new project involving Newman Media, hinting at extra intriguing developments.

