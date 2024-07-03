Young and the Restless Weekly Spoilers July 1-5: Michael Schemes & Victor Gets the War He Wants!

Younger and the Stressed spoilers present that Michael Baldwin, portrayed by Christian Jules Leblanc, is seen hatching schemes below the orders of Victor Newman, performed by Eric Braeden. The week’s Y&R spoilers kick off with Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) having fun with a romantic date with Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins).

Additionally, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) loses her cool together with her son, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), over an organization merger vote. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) travels to Paris to verify on Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Michael Baldwin opens as much as Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) on behalf of Victor on Younger and the Stressed. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) feels responsible over her previous choices, whereas Billy Abbott faces questions from Probability Chancellor (Conner Floyd) over his motives.

In the meantime, sparks fly between Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) rekindles with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

The week’s Younger and the Stressed spoilers wrap up with Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier) search assist from Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Victor Newman putting a take care of his new co-CEO, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

