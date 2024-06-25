Young and the Restless Predictions: Victor Betrays Audra & She Plots Payback

Younger and the Stressed predictions this week embrace Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Additionally Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). And Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), and Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins).

Y&R spoilers reveal that Victor will outsmart Audra in his revenge plot towards the Abbotts. Billy Abbott is more likely to jeopardize his relationship with Chelsea Lawson, whereas getting romantically nearer to Lily Winters. Sharon Newman might face a bipolar disaster, together with her ex-husband Nick Newman prepared to offer emotional assist.

Furthermore, Lily Winters might facet with Billy, sparking a dispute with Devon Hamilton. Traci Abbott’s romantic entanglement with Alan Laurent might result in her staying in Paris, probably exiting the present with Alan and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Be careful for the following week’s spoilers to see how these predictions unfold.

These Younger and the Stressed predictions from Belynda at Cleaning soap Dust are all the time primarily based on official cleaning soap opera spoilers and up to date episode drama. You will get every day updates 7 days per week on all of your favourite cleaning soap operas proper right here.

Click on to Subscribe to essentially the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!