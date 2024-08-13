Young and the Restless Next Week: Victor Uses Adam as His Attack Dog!

On The Younger and The Stressed on CBS, subsequent week’s spoilers promise high-stakes drama with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) unleashing Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) on a rival, and critical discussions ensue between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). It appears there’s additionally loads occurring with the Abbott household.

Summer season (Allison Lanier) presents Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) with a doubtlessly life-altering ultimatum, demanding he minimize Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) out of his life utterly. In the meantime, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) share a second with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and her boyfriend Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), hinting at doable romantic developments on YR.

In an thrilling twist, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) are planning their marriage ceremony within the midst of November sweeps. Nevertheless, Abby’s less-than-stellar romantic historical past may solid a shadow on the proceedings for the cleaning soap opera.

Within the company world, Victor Newman appears poised to deploy his son, Adam Newman, in opposition to the Abbott brothers, presumably focusing on each Jack and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). With tensions rising and alliances being examined, viewers are in for an exhilarating week on The Younger and The Stressed.

