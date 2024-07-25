Young and the Restless Early Weekly Spoilers July 29-Aug 2: Chelsea Cracks & Victor Attacks

The Younger and the Stressed followers are on the sting of their seats from July 29-August 2, 2024 as Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) begins to unravel. And Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) ramps up his aggression. Within the upcoming week, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) surprises Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) with a proposal. Additionally, Victor Newman broadcasts a surprising takeover plan for Chancellor Industries.

Regardless of this, Devon Hamilton seeks Victor’s recommendation, probably opening an avenue for Victor to assemble inside info. In the meantime, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) query their loyalty to the Newman household enterprise amid the brewing battle with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) reminisce on their first date on Younger and the Stressed. However an underlying concern for Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) lurks beneath their romantic second. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) continues to bear the brunt of the Newman household’s blame, at the same time as he struggles with guilt and concern for his son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey).

As Victor Newman’s plans for Chancellor Industries develop into extra aggressive, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Billy Abbott stand united in opposition. Can Lily Winters resist Victor’s makes an attempt to sway her to his aspect? Will Victor’s battle on a number of fronts show to be an excessive amount of, even for “The Mustache”? And amidst all this, Sharon Newman’s psychological well being deteriorates, inflicting concern for individuals who love her. The week of seven/29-8/2/2024 guarantees extra heart-stopping drama on the beloved CBS cleaning soap.

Get all of your each day Younger and the Stressed spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!