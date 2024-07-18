Young and the Restless Early Weekly Spoilers July 22-26: Adam Plays Games & Kyle Goes Low

Within the upcoming week of the favored CBS cleaning soap Younger and the Stressed, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) finds himself enjoying video games. And Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) takes a darker flip.

In an intriguing flip of occasions, Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom) plans a visit to Portugal to see her father, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). However her plans are interrupted by Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) and Lucy Romalotti’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) busy schedules. In the meantime, Lucy tries to drive her approach into Religion Newman’s (Reylynn Caster) social life. However she is met with resistance.

Kyle plans to journey to Paris with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) for enterprise. And this causes a stir with Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier). Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) reacts strongly when she learns about Kyle’s journey with Audra. And it appears she’s not alone as Summer time shares her mom’s considerations. Adam confesses to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he has taken a job at Newman Media. However his intentions won’t be as they appear.

Younger and the Stressed: Will Adam Newman’s New Function Get Simpler?

Because the week progresses, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) conflict over Adam’s new position at Newman Media, whereas Nick and Phyllis argue over Summer time’s actions. In the meantime, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) works exhausting to maintain Billy Abbott at nighttime about her previous actions, whereas Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) encourages Claire Grace Newman (Hayley Erin) to step out of her consolation zone.

As tensions rise, Adam and Chelsea’s guilt drives them to behave out, Sharon Newman’s psychological well being worsens, and Kyle and Summer time’s battle over Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell) intensifies. The week concludes with Sally struggling to maintain a secret from Adam, doubtlessly altering the dynamic at Newman Media.

