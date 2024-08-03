Young and the Restless Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 5-9: Billy Rants, Sharon Spins & Lily Sidesteps

The Younger and the Stressed on CBS sees some thrilling storylines are rising from August 5-9, 2024. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) finds himself blended up within the enterprise affairs of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Devon receives an intriguing trace about Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) from Victor, who fears Lily’s alliance with Billy may spell hassle. Elsewhere, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is left to surprise about Victor’s intentions in the direction of Lily as Devon shares his issues.

In different developments, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) experiences disturbing hallucinations involving her late daughter Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes). And her ex-husband Nick. Sharon’s erratic habits worries her daughters Mariah Copeland (Cameron Grimes) and Religion Newman (Reylynn Caster). This results in rising rigidity throughout the Newman household. In the meantime, Summer time Newman (Allison Lanier) receives recommendation from Likelihood Chancellor (Conner Floyd). And it’s relating to a significant resolution she must make on Younger and the Stressed.

Within the coming week, Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) conspire to cope with the issue that’s Billy, whereas additionally making an attempt to guard Lily. The fallout from these machinations guarantees extra drama in Genoa Metropolis, significantly for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), who might remorse her resolution to not warn Billy about Victor’s plans the week of 8/5-8/9/2024.

