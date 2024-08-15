Young and the Restless Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 19-23: Billy Shakes Confession from Chelsea

Within the gripping world of The Younger and the Stressed on CBS, followers are in for a rollercoaster trip from August 19-23, 2024. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is about to confront Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) for a confession.

Within the backdrop, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Billy wrestle with Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) erratic habits. And have considerations over the Abbott identify on Chancellor on Younger and the Stressed. The Newman household can be within the highlight as Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) needs her granddaughter Claire Grace Newman (Hayley Erin) to work together with her. So this results in Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) worrying about Nikki’s sobriety.

In the meantime, Summer season Newman (Allison Lanier) confides in her boyfriend, Likelihood Chancellor (Conner Floyd). It’s about her points with Kyle. Summer season’s suspicions about Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) additionally heighten. That are fueled by her mom, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

Younger and the Stressed: Traci Abbott’s New Man in City

Amidst all this, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) brings her new boyfriend, Dr. Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins) to Genoa Metropolis. And this results in a household reunion of types. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) can be caught in a lie, resulting in a confrontation together with her daughters.

The week concludes with Billy confronting Chelsea, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) attempting to maintain his secrets and techniques hidden from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and Victor placing strain on Audra and Kyle. The upcoming week guarantees extra drama and intrigue with Summer season’s fixation on Audra and Sharon’s refusal to just accept assist, amongst different storylines from 8/19-8/23/2024.

