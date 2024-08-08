Young and the Restless Early Weekly Spoilers Aug 12-16: Kyle Rages & Billy Hits Back Hard

Within the upcoming week of The Younger and the Stressed on CBS, followers can count on excessive drama the week of August 12-16, 2024. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) face off towards adversaries. Kyle is livid when he finds out his son, Harrison Locke (Redding Munsell), is sick, due to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) quite than his ex, Summer season Newman (Allison Lanier). Because the feud between Kyle and Summer season escalates, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) steps in to mediate.

In the meantime, Billy is below strain at his job and in his private life. He has an intense encounter with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). So, he tries to persuade Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to not oust him from the corporate. The strain grows as Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who’s referred to as “The Mustache”, interferes with Summer season’s bid to get sole custody of Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell).

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) comforts Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) over their misplaced child. Additionally whereas additionally coping with his son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) on Younger and the Stressed. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is in a downward spiral, with Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) influencing her actions.

Within the background, different characters like Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) add to the drama. The week is about to be a rollercoaster of feelings, conflicts, and revelations from 8/12-8/16/2024.

