Young and the Restless Early Edition Spoilers: Kyle’s Shocking Betrayal

Younger and the Stressed weekly spoilers discover Kyle Abbott strongly contemplating an attractive supply in the course of the week of June 24-28, 2024, on Y&R. Take a look at the most recent weekly spoilers for the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Subsequent week, on Y&R, Kyle Abbott is furious when his mother, Diane Jenkins, threatens to fireplace him. Later, Victor Newman approaches Kyle and asks if he’s thought of his supply to run Glissade with Audra Charles as her co-CEO. Kyle admits it’s time for a change and agrees to work for Victor.

However provided that he removes Audra. Nevertheless, Victor might not comply with that and shortly will get aggressive with Kyle. Little doubt, he tells him that his supply stands as is – take it or depart it. He probably is not going to dump Audra. Certainly, it appears she’s pivotal in his plot towards Jack Abbott.

Y&R Early Weekly Spoilers: Victor Weaponizes Kyle

Additionally, on Younger and the Stressed subsequent week Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) makes use of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) as a weapon towards his father, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Victor thinks Kyle’s expertise is being wasted at Jabot Cosmetics.

Plus, he plans to outsmart Jack. Little doubt, Victor needs to destroy Jabot. Later, Jack and Kyle’s mom, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), start to fret about his future. So, they need to discover out he’s working at Glissade alongside Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

In the meantime, Audra strategizes and plans her subsequent transfer on Younger and the Stressed. Absolutely, she gained’t wish to work with Kyle and will attempt to push him out.

Younger and the Stressed Weekly Spoilers: Lily Makes Large Transfer

Elsewhere, on Y&R, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) stuns her brother, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). She says the fixed infighting and bickering are stopping Chancellor-Winters from rising.

Nevertheless, she thinks she and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have provide you with a option to cease the battle. Simply then, on Younger and the Stressed, Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) walks in and says that’s one thing she wish to hear.

However Devon begins to query Lily’s judgement and later, he and Billy struggle one another for management. Additionally, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) slaps Billy with an ultimatum. So, it seems this Chancellor-Winters drama is not going to finish properly.

Elsewhere, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) get dangerous information. Y&R is wild proper now. Don’t miss a second to see if Kyle Abbott betrays his household and contributes to their downfall on the CBS daytime drama.

