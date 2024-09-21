Young and the Restless Comings & Goings: Valarie Pettiford is Recast Amy Lewis – New Police Chief?

Younger and the Stressed comings and goings reveal Valarie Pettiford joins the solid as recast Amy Lewis. It is a actual blast from the previous. The character’s been gone since 1988. And now she’s again with a brand new face and an unimaginable actress within the position.

Should you don’t bear in mind, Amy Lewis was the daughter of Frank Lewis, Genoa Metropolis’s police commissioner within the mid-80s. She additionally labored as Paul Williams’ secretary at his detective company and even dated Nate Hastings’ father, Nathan Hastings Sr.

And now this massive comeback, per Y&R spoilers.

Younger and the Stressed Comings and Goings: Amy Lewis is Again from the Late ’80s

Younger and the Stressed comings and goings verify that out of the blue, showrunner Josh Griffith introduced again Amy Lewis. It appears just about out of nowhere, however she’s obtained numerous associates nonetheless on the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Amy had shut ties with present Y&R characters like Danny Romalotti, his sister Gina Roma, Traci Abbott, and Lauren Fenmore. In 1988, Amy left city to maintain her ailing father, who suffered a stroke and a coronary heart assault.

Now, she’s making a comeback, and we couldn’t be extra excited. As a result of they landed a gem of an actress to convey Amy again to Genoa Metropolis. Beforehand, Stephanie E. Williams had the position and now, let’s discuss her Younger and the Stressed substitute.

Y&R Casting Information: Valarie Pettiford Lands Throwback Recast Position

Y&R casting information this week confirmed that they inked a take care of Valarie Pettiford to play Amy Lewis. And the actress isn’t any stranger to the cleaning soap world. She began on One other World, then moved to One Life to Reside within the early 90s.

She’s obtained a pile of primetime credit together with The Blacklist, The Rookie, The Equalizer, and even The Mandalorian within the Star Wars universe. I personally liked Valarie within the implausible AMC sequence, A Discovery of Witches.

She performed the charming witch Emily Mathers. Belief me, in case you haven’t seen it, you’re lacking out. Valarie Pettiford most lately starred on The Household Enterprise on BET. And he or she drew raves for her work on Half & Half on UPN.

What Brings Amy Again to Younger and Stressed?

Younger and Stressed followers most likely surprise what brings Amy Lewis again to Genoa Metropolis in spite of everything these years. A love curiosity appears much less possible given there aren’t many age-appropriate gents. As an alternative, I think it is likely to be an expert storyline.

With Likelihood Chancellor leaving his place at Abbott-Chancellor to return to the police power, there’s a emptiness for the Chief of Police. Who higher to fill that position than Amy Lewis, following in her father’s footsteps?

This may very well be a terrific alternative to interrupt up the best way too many enterprise plotlines. Plus, Sharon Newman might face felony fees quickly as she unravels. And with Traci, Lauren, and Danny nonetheless round, Amy has loads of outdated associates to reconnect with on Younger and the Stressed.

And let’s not overlook her ex’s son, Nate Hastings, now calls Genoa Metropolis house. Valarie Pettiford makes her Y&R debut on October twenty ninth. And I, for one, can’t wait to see what she brings to the desk. Are you enthusiastic about this blast from the previous? Do you bear in mind Amy Lewis?