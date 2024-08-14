Young and the Restless: 5 Ways Phyllis is Ruining Summer’s Life Right Now!

There’s excessive stakes drama on The Younger and the Stressed on CBS. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Summer season Newman (Allison Lanier) are inflicting a stir with their unreasonable calls for and hasty judgments. As Summer season makes an attempt to safe sole custody of Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) son, Harrison Locke (Redding Munsell), Phyllis performs puppet grasp, poisoning Summer season’s thoughts towards Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and driving wedges between Harrison and his Abbott household.

Regardless of Audra’s harmless involvement, Phyllis labels her ‘harmful’ on Younger and the Stressed. And that is prompting Summer season to wage a custody struggle. In the meantime, Phyllis continues to disrupt Harrison’s bond together with his grandfather Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). And makes weird overtures about Harrison being the kid she and Jack ‘by no means had’.

Phyllis’s fixed assaults on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), coupled along with her relentless encouragement for Summer season to separate Harrison from his loving household, are setting the stage for a turbulent custody battle. Because the scenario heats up, it’s clear that Phyllis’s meddling just isn’t solely damaging her relationship along with her daughter but additionally inflicting untold hurt to Summer season’s relationship with Kyle and the remainder of the Abbott clan.

Phyllis’s historical past of reckless conduct is now threatening to value Summer season all the things, very similar to Phyllis herself who has misplaced virtually all the things because of her poor choices. Will Phyllis’s manipulative ways result in Summer season’s downfall? Solely time will inform.

