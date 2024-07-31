Young and the Restless 2-Week Spoilers July 29-Aug 9: Victor & Nikki Play Really Dirty!

Within the newest episodes of Younger and the Stressed on CBS from July 29 – August 9, 2024, the Newman household, led by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), play hardball to attain their targets.

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) suspect one thing amiss with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is in a precarious state. She is haunted by the ghost of her deceased daughter Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes). Her discussions with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) about their shared previous solely intensifies her misery.

In the meantime, Victor’s try to accumulate Chancellor Industries raises issues about Lily Winter’s (Christel Khalil) loyalty. Sparks fly when Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) confronts his son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). And he does it in public, resulting in a tense household dynamic. Chelsea and Adam obtain joyful information about their son Connor Newman (Judah Mackey). However their happiness is short-lived as a confrontation with Billy and Sally looms on Younger and the Stressed.

Because the week unfolds, Sharon makes a stunning confession to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Additionally, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) asserts her dominance, and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) executes a dangerous plan. The storylines proceed to evolve, promising extra drama and suspense within the coming episodes from 7/29-8/9/2024.

Get all of your each day Younger and the Stressed spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!