Young and the Restless 2-Week Spoilers July 1-12: Victor Wages War & Sharon Spirals

Within the upcoming episodes of The Younger and the Stressed, CBS’s beloved cleaning soap opera, viewers will probably be handled to a whirlwind of drama, romance, and company intrigue. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) travels to Paris to confront her mom, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). And Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) enjoys romantic sparks with Dr. Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins).

In the meantime, Summer season Newman (Allison Lanier), offers with jealousy over Claire Grace Newman’s (Hayley Erin) function in her son Harrison’s life. So, she confronts her ex-husband, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). It’s about his new job with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) expresses frustration together with her son, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), over firm mergers on Younger and the Stressed. Additionally, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) sits down with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). And she or he desires to debate latest enterprise selections, together with the firing of Kyle. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), often called “The Mustache”, works behind the scenes with Michael Baldwin (Christian Jules Leblanc). He’s making an attempt to destabilize Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack’s marriage.

Viewers can anticipate sparks between Audra and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and a secret pact between Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). The Newman-Abbott feud heats up once more, promising a riveting continuation of the present’s longstanding company battle the week of seven/1-7/12/2024.

