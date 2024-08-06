Young and the Restless 2-Week Spoilers Aug 5-16: Connor Catches Cheaters & Sharon Behaves Badly

Within the gripping drama of Younger and the Stressed, stress continues to construct between the Newmans and the Abbotts from August5-16, 2024. Within the coming weeks, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) could uncover some unsettling truths. And Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) stirs up bother.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is thrilled by Summer time Newman’s (Allison Lanier) actions in the direction of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). And he or she doesn’t maintain again when expressing her emotions to Sharon. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) discover their anniversary interrupted by Summer time and Harrison Locke (Redding Munsell) on Younger and the Stressed.

In the meantime, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) look to resolve points with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Additionally, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). And Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) faces a painful reminiscence. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) begins to query his alliance with Lily and decides to vary his method.

The custody battle over Harrison intensifies, with the potential to tear aside the Newman and Abbott households. As secrets and techniques and lies escalate, the residents of Genoa Metropolis should navigate their sophisticated relationships and alliances. The drama unfolds on Younger and the Stressed, the place the surprising is at all times simply across the nook from 8/5-8/16/2024.

