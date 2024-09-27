You can order free COVID tests from the U.S. government now. Here’s where to request them

The U.S. authorities began making a gift of free COVID-19 exams on Sept. 25, 2024.AP Photograph/Steven Senne, File

The U.S. authorities not too long ago introduced that People can as soon as once more request 4 free COVID-19 exams.

Any U.S. family can order 4 free COVID-19 exams on america Postal Service webpage particularly designated for the check kits.

The exams together with delivery to households are free beginning Sept. 30, in keeping with the U.S. Postal Service.

The federal authorities famous on Covidtests.gov that some COVID-19 check expiration dates are prolonged so they’re nonetheless good to make use of after the expiration date printed on the containers.

The U.S. Meals and Drug Administration has supplied a listing of COVID-19 check package expiration dates for reference.

These fast antigen exams, which aren’t PCR exams, present leads to half-hour with out having to carry them to a lab.

The web site encourages individuals who take the exams to report the outcomes to public well being companies right here.

