Yibing Wu vs. Dalibor Svrcina prediction, odds, picks for ATP Shanghai Masters 2025

Yibing Wu will take on Dalibor Svrcina in the round of 128 at the ATP Shanghai event on Thursday.

Based on the latest simulation results, Dimers’ proven tennis model predicts Yibing Wu as the most likely winner of the match.

Wu vs. Svrcina prediction: Who will win and advance to the second round?

Using innovative machine learning and data, we have simulated the outcome of Thursday’s Wu-Svrcina men’s singles match 10,000 times as part of our tennis predictions coverage.

Our famous predictive model currently gives Wu a 56% chance of defeating Svrcina at the ATP Shanghai Masters tournament.

Yibing Wu vs. Dalibor Svrcina odds

We have sourced the most up-to-date betting odds in America for this match, which are listed here:

Bet Type Wu Svrcina Moneyline -165 +140 Game Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-118) Total Games o21.5 (-120) u21.5 (-110)

All odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Wu vs. Svrcina picks and best bets

Our model’s strongest edge in today’s Wu vs. Svrcina match is on the first set.

Wu vs. Svrcina updates and essential details

The ATP Shanghai Masters match between Yibing Wu and Dalibor Svrcina is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 12:30AM ET.

Who: Yibing Wu vs. Dalibor Svrcina

Yibing Wu vs. Dalibor Svrcina Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025 Approx. Time: 12:30AM ET/9:30PM PT

12:30AM ET/9:30PM PT Tournament: ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025

ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025 Round: Round of 128

All dates and times in this article are United States Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Dimers’ in-depth preview of Thursday’s Wu vs. Svrcina match includes our prediction, picks and the latest betting odds.

We predict Yibing Wu, with a 56% win probability, will likely beat Dalibor Svrcina at the ATP Shanghai Masters tournament.

AI and automation have enhanced this article to quickly deliver accurate Wu vs. Svrcina insights, with human oversight ensuring high editorial quality. Our predictions are drawn from up-to-date data to help you make informed decisions. For additional resources and advice on responsible gambling, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

