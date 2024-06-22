‘Yes, yes’: Lilly King gets engaged during swim trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Lilly King certified in a second occasion for the Paris Olympics, however Thursday’s large information was an occasion of the guts.

King’s boyfriend, 32-year-old James Wells, popped the query throughout NBC’s televised protection of the swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

King, 27, had already certified for the 100-meter breaststroke earlier within the occasion. Throughout Thursday’s competitors, she completed in second place to nab a spot within the 200-meter breaststroke.

And whereas incomes a second spot within the Olympics is an incredible accomplishment, the five-time medal winner additionally earned a brand new ring.

The printed caught Wells’ proposal.

“Simply to see you develop has been so superior. And I don’t remorse for a minute dropping my job and transferring midway throughout the nation,” Wells stated within the lead as much as the large query. “It’s been superior and I’m very excited.”

Wells, who’s initially from Maine and swam at IU, then requested her to marry him, getting down on one knee and holding up an engagement ring.

With out hesitation, King accepted, saying, “Sure, sure.” The 2 then shared a hug to applause from the gang.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” King stated on the published.

Wells stated he selected to suggest in the course of the swim trials at Lucas Oil Stadium as a result of it’s King’s dwelling state and it “means a lot” for her to be a part of the occasion.

He referred to as it the “good alternative” to suggest.