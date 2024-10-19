‘Yellowstone’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Photos

Yellowstone could not all the time have romance on the forefront of the story, however Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes are simply a few of the solid members who discovered love off display over time.

Costner, for his half, met Cindy Silva whereas they had been each in faculty in 1975. After three years of courting, the duo received married and went on to welcome daughter Annie, daughter Lily and son Joe. They received divorced in 1994 following 16 years of marriage.

In 1995, the Dances with Wolves actor began courting Bridget Rooney, however they later known as it quits. After reconnecting with Christine Baumgartner, whom he beforehand met whereas he was nonetheless married to Silva, the couple dated for 4 years till they took a break in 2003.

Costner and Baumgartner reconciled and went on to have three youngsters collectively. Nonetheless, in Might 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce, which has since been finalized.

In the meantime, his Yellowstone costar Wes Bentley has been candid about discovering happiness along with his spouse, Jacqui Swedberg, after they related due to mutual mates.Bentley, who shares two youngsters with Swedberg, later revealed how fatherhood modified him.

“I had had my very own minor battle with [balancing being a parent and having a career] in my head after I knew I used to be going to be a father, however I didn’t have as large of a battle as [my character] did,” Bentley mentioned in an interview with NextMovie in 2012, whereas discussing his function in The Time Being. “I made a decision rapidly — I mentioned, ‘I’m gonna be an amazing father, and if I battle as an artist, that’s fantastic.’ However I’ve discovered that really, [fatherhood] has actually made me a greater actor, a greater artist. It’s given me extra instruments and extra life.”

