Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Ukraine’s 1st individual gold of Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Ukrainian excessive jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was pressured to flee her nation as a result of conflict with Russia, gained gold on the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

She had the proper companion to rejoice with: teammate Iryna Gerashchenko, who shared the bronze medal. The pair ran down the monitor waiving Ukrainian flags, simply the 2 of them, prompting a standing ovation at Stade de France.

It was Ukraine’s first particular person gold of those Summer season Video games, following a victory in ladies’s group saber fencing.

It was an enormous night time for Ukraine in monitor and discipline, with Mykhaylo Kokhan claiming a bronze medal within the hammer throw, too — doubling the nation’s medal haul from three to 6 total.

The three Ukrainians shared an enormous hug after the hammer throw was determined, then posed collectively on the monitor with blue and yellow flags.

Mahuchikh cleared 2.00 meters to complete forward of Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, who additionally cleared 2.00 however then failed all three of her makes an attempt at 2.02.

Eleanor Patterson of Australia and Gerashchenko shared the bronze at 1.95.

Mahuchikh thought of leaping once more and will have tried to interrupt the world report of two.10 that she set lower than a month in the past in one other Paris stadium. However then she stopped and began celebrating. Gerashchenko rushed over with a blue and yellow flag and wrapped them each up in it.

Mahuchikh is from Dnipro, a metropolis of almost 1 million situated solely about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the entrance traces of the conflict. When the conflict began, she piled as a lot as she may into her automotive and left city shortly. On her method out, she heard gunfire and will, at occasions, see shells raining down miles away.

Mahuchikh claimed the primary Olympic gold of her profession, including to the bronze she gained in Tokyo. She additionally gained gold finally yr’s world championships.

___

AP Olympics: