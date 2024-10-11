Yankees won’t impose an Aaron Judge cap on their Juan Soto offer

The rumor that the Yankees will cap their closing Juan Soto provide at $40 million yearly as a result of they will’t offend Aaron Choose (who makes $40M) is a “lie,” in accordance with an individual aware of their considering. “Nobody has ever mentioned something like that,” the particular person added. (Past that, Choose, a group man, desires the group to be nice.)

The Yankees are going to make a giant Soto effort, and one higher-up guesses the largest competitors comes from the Mets, Giants and Jays.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto smiles throughout apply. JASON SZENES/NEW YORK POST



Yankees outfielder Aaron Choose smiles throughout apply earlier than the beginning of Recreation 3. JASON SZENES/NEW YORK POST

The Jays are certainly anticipated to play for Soto. Vlad Guerrero Jr., like Choose, would like Soto on his group.

The Giants and Jays each tried to commerce for Soto when the Yankees made the Padres deal that turned out nice for each groups.

Personally, I by no means rely out the Dodgers.

The Yankees’ calls to play it conservatively and go together with Alex Verdugo over Jasson Dominguez, Jon Berti/Oswaldo Cabrera over Ben Rice and Clarke Schmidt over Luis Gil are paying off up to now.

The Padres are a terrific story. However their name to maintain out Fox star sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal after he wrote about Manny Machado’s “throwgate” was unprofessional.

MLB didn’t wind up fining Machado because it apparently felt it was a lot ado about little.