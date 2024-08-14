Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13

It’s Tuesday, August 13, and the New York Yankees (70-50) and Chicago White Sox (29-91) take the sphere for Recreation 2 of their collection.

The White Sox scored one of the vital lopsided victories of the season final evening. New York was a $3 favourite and obtained smacked 12-2 by a workforce that had misplaced 24 of their earlier 25 video games. Gavin Sheets led the onslaught for Chicago going 4-5 with 3 2Bs and 4 RBIs.

We’ve obtained all the information and evaluation it’s essential to know forward of the sport, together with the newest information on the how one can catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup playing cards, latest workforce efficiency, participant stats, and naturally, our predictions, picks & greatest bets for the sport from our modeling instruments and workers of consultants.

Recreation particulars & how one can watch Yankees vs. White Sox – stay at present

● Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Website: Assured Price Subject

● Metropolis: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSCH

Recreation odds for Yankees vs. White Sox

The most recent odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Cash Line : White Sox +240, Yankees -300

● Unfold : White Sox +2.5 (+100), Yankees -2.5 (-120)

● Over/Below : 9.5 runs

Latest workforce stats for Yankees vs. White Sox

● Final evening’s loss dropped the Yankees ½ recreation behind the idle Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are 5-5 of their final 10 video games. They’re 38-23 away from Yankee Stadium. Their total run differential for the season is now +107.

● The White Sox gained final evening for simply the twond time of their final 10 video games. They’re 18-42 at Assured Price Subject. Their total run differential for the season is a sturdy -241.

● Who’s Sizzling? Gavin Sheets is 10-16 (.625) in his final 4 video games. Aaron Choose is 8 for his final 14 (.571).

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe is 1 for his final 23 with 10 strikeouts over his final 6 video games. His lone hit was an infield single.

Possible beginning pitchers for New York vs. Chicago

● Immediately’s pitching matchup (August 13): Nestor Cortes vs. Jonathan Cannon

○ Yankees: Cortes (5-10, 4.42 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 136 hits whereas putting out 124 over 134.1 innings

○ Chicago: Cannon (2-5, 3.91 ERA) has allowed 33 earned runs and 77 hits whereas putting out 51 over 76 innings

High betting traits & insights to know forward of White Sox vs. Yankees on August 13, 2024

● The Yankees’ final 8 highway video games have gone OVER the Whole

● The White Sox are 8-13 on the Run Line of their final 21 video games

● The Yankees are 17-4 to the OVER the final 21 video games

Knowledgeable picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Yankees vs. White Sox recreation

Our mannequin calculates projections round every moneyline, unfold and over/below wager for each recreation on the MLB calendar primarily based on information factors like previous efficiency, participant matchups, ballpark info and climate forecasts.

As soon as the mannequin is completed operating, we put its projection subsequent to the newest betting traces for the sport to reach at a relative confidence stage for every wager.

Listed below are one of the best bets our mannequin is projecting for Yankees vs. White Sox at present:

– Moneyline : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

– Unfold : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

– Whole Runs : NBC Sports activities is leaning in direction of a play on the Whole OVER 9.5 runs

