Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 12

It’s Sunday, August 12, and the New York Yankees (70-49) are within the Windy Metropolis for a collection in opposition to the Chicago White Sox (28-91).

New York is available in following a weekend that noticed them win 2 of three within the Bronx in opposition to the Texas Rangers whereas the White Sox misplaced a pair to the rival Cubs.

We’ve obtained all the information and evaluation you must know forward of the sport, together with the most recent data on the the right way to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup playing cards, current staff efficiency, participant stats, and naturally, our predictions, picks & finest bets for the sport from our modeling instruments and workers of specialists.

Recreation particulars & the right way to watch Yankees vs. White Sox – stay immediately

● Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Website: Assured Charge Area

● Metropolis: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: YES, NBCSCH

Recreation odds for Yankees vs. White Sox

The most recent odds as of Monday morning:

● Cash Line : White Sox +240, Yankees -300

● Unfold : White Sox +2.5 (+105), Yankees -2.5 (-130)

● Over/Below : 9 runs

Latest staff stats for Yankees vs. White Sox

● The Yankees gained 2 of three and have jumped again right into a tie for 1st within the American League East. They’re 6-4 of their final 10 video games. They’re 38-22 away from Yankee Stadium. Their general run differential for the season is now +117.

● The White Sox have misplaced 3 straight and are 1-9 of their final 10 video games. They’re 17-42 at Assured Charge Area. Their general run differential for the season is an incredible -251.

● Who’s Scorching? Juan Soto has hit safely in 10 of the Yankees’ final 12 video games. Yesterday, he smashed a few bombs in opposition to Texas.

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe was 0-12 with 7 strikeouts this weekend in opposition to the Rangers.

Possible beginning pitchers for New York vs. Chicago

● Right now’s pitching matchup (August 12): Luis Gil vs. Ky Bush

○ Yankees: Gil (12-5, 3.06 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 73 hits whereas hanging out 138 over 117.2 innings

○ White Sox: Bush (0-1, 6.75 ERA) has allowed 3 earned runs and a pair of hits whereas hanging out 3 over 4 innings

Prime betting developments & insights to know forward of White Sox vs. Yankees on August 12, 2024

● The Yankees’ final 7 street video games have gone OVER the Complete

● The White Sox are 7-13 on the Run Line of their final 20 video games

● The Yankees are 16-4 to the OVER the final 20 video games

Professional picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. White Sox recreation

Our mannequin calculates projections round every moneyline, unfold and over/beneath guess for each recreation on the MLB calendar primarily based on information factors like previous efficiency, participant matchups, ballpark data and climate forecasts.

As soon as the mannequin is completed working, we put its projection subsequent to the most recent betting strains for the sport to reach at a relative confidence degree for every wager.

Listed below are the very best bets our mannequin is projecting for Yankees vs. White Sox immediately:

– Moneyline : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

– Unfold : NBC Sports activities is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

– Complete Runs : NBC Sports activities is leaning in direction of a play on the Complete OVER 9 runs

