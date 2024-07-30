Yankees vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 29

It’s Monday, July 29, and the New York Yankees (62-45) are in Philadelphia to tackle the Phillies (65-40) in a three-game collection at Residents Financial institution Park. This can be a conflict between baseball’s finest highway crew and baseball’s finest house crew.

Neither aspect has been enjoying their finest in July, although. This previous weekend, the Phillies misplaced two of three to the Cleveland Guardians whereas the Yankees took two of three from the Pink Sox. New York is in second place within the American League East. They sit one recreation behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies sit atop the Nationwide League East. They’ve an 8½ recreation lead over the second place Atlanta Braves.

We’ve received all the information and evaluation you’ll want to know forward of the sport, together with the newest information on the the best way to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup playing cards, current crew efficiency, participant stats, and naturally, our predictions, picks & finest bets for the sport from our modeling instruments and workers of consultants.

Sport particulars & the best way to watch Yankees vs. Phillies dwell at present

● Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Website: Residents Financial institution Park

● Metropolis: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime, NBCSP, MLBN

Sport odds for Yankees vs. Phillies

The newest odds as of Monday morning:

● Cash Line : Yankees +125, Phillies -150

● Unfold : Yankees +1.5 (-160), Phillies -1.5 (+135)

● Over/Underneath : 9 runs

Current crew stats for Yankees vs. Phillies

● The Yankees’ win Sunday clinched simply their second collection win within the month of July. New York is 8-13 on the Run Line in July. Regardless of all their struggles over the previous six weeks, the Yankees are actually 35-22 on the highway this season. Their general run differential is +106.

● The Phillies have gone 9-12 on the Run Line in July whereas posting an general file of 10-11 for the month to this point. Of late, Philadelphia is 3-7 of their final 10 general. They’re now 38-18 at Residents Financial institution Park. Their general run differential is +114.

Possible beginning pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● As we speak’s pitching matchup (July 29): Luis Gil vs. Zack Wheeler

○ Yankees: Gil (10-5, 3.10 ERA) has allowed 37 earned runs and 66 hits whereas hanging out 124 over 107.1 innings

○ Phillies: Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA) has allowed 35 earned runs and 84 hits whereas hanging out 133 over 123.2 innings

High betting traits & insights to know forward of Yankees vs. Phillies on July 29, 2024

● The UNDER has cashed within the Phillies’ final 3 video games

● 6 of the Yankees’ final 8 video games (75%) have gone OVER the Complete

● Juan Soto has a minimum of one hit in 11 of the Yankees’ final 15 video games

● The Yankees have didn’t cowl the Run Line in 3 straight video games at Residents Financial institution Park

Skilled picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. Phillies recreation

Our mannequin calculates projections round every moneyline, unfold and over/below wager for each recreation on the MLB calendar primarily based on information factors like previous efficiency, participant matchups, ballpark data and climate forecasts.

As soon as the mannequin is completed working, we put its projection subsequent to the newest betting traces for the sport to reach at a relative confidence degree for every wager.

Listed here are the very best bets our mannequin is projecting for at present’s Yankees vs. Phillies recreation:

– Moneyline : NBC Sports activities is leaning in the direction of the Phillies on the Cash Line

– Unfold : NBC Sports activities sees higher worth in and recommends taking the Phillies on the Run Line

– Complete runs : NBC Sports activities is leaning on enjoying UNDER 9 Complete Runs

