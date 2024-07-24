Yankees vs. Mets odds, line, score prediction, start time: 2024 MLB picks, July 23 best bets by proven model

The New York Yankees will play host to the New York Mets within the first of a two-game interleague Subway Sequence on Tuesday night time at Yankee Stadium. The Mets are 2-0 towards the Yankees this season, profitable each matchups at Citi Discipline in June. The Mets (51-48), who’re 25-22 on the street this 12 months, want to win their third collection within the final 4. The Yankees (60-42), who’re 27-21 at dwelling in 2024, are 11-13 towards left-handed starters.

Yankees vs. Mets cash line: Yankees -155, Mets +131

Yankees vs. Mets over/below: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Yankees -1.5 (+131)

NYM: The Mets are 30-23 in night time video games in 2024

NYY: The Yankees have a plus-109 run differential on the season, second-best behind the Phillies at plus-112

Why it’s best to again the Yankees

The Yankees are anticipated to ship right-hander Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA) to the mound and he’ll be backed by MLB’s top-scoring offense. Aaron Decide has hit at a torrid tempo of late, together with a 2-for-5 efficiency in Monday’s 9-1 win over Tampa Bay. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI on Sunday. In 100 video games this season, Decide is batting .310 with 24 doubles, one triple, 35 homers, 89 RBI and 75 runs scored. He has hit properly towards the Mets all through his profession. In 23 video games towards them, he’s batting .329 with 4 doubles, 12 homers and 22 RBI.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe has a five-game hitting streak going with two multi-hit video games in that span. In Monday’s win over the Rays, he was 2-for-4 with a homer, one RBI and one run scored. He additionally had two hits, together with a double and three RBI in Friday’s 6-1 win over Tampa Bay. In six profession video games towards the Mets, Volpe is hitting .261 with 4 doubles and three RBI. See which staff to choose right here.

Why it’s best to again the Mets

Left-hander Jose Quintana (4-6, 4.13 ERA) will begin for the Mets. Quintana has gained three of his final 4 choices, together with a 7-5 victory over Washington on July 9. In that sport, he pitched seven innings, permitting only one hit and one stroll, whereas hanging out 5. In his final outing, he took the loss in an 8-5 defeat at Colorado on July 14. In that sport, he allowed six hits, 5 earned runs and one stroll, whereas hanging out eight.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor continues to be a shiny spot on offense for the Mets. In 99 video games this season, he’s hitting .256 with 26 doubles, 19 homers, 54 RBI and 66 runs scored. He has a seven-game hitting streak, together with a 2-for-4 efficiency with two dwelling runs in Monday’s 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. In two video games towards the Yankees this season, he’s 4-for-10 with three doubles. See which staff to choose right here.

