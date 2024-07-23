Yankees statement on passing of Rachel Minaya

NEW YORK — The Yankees noticed a second of silence on Monday in remembrance of Rachel Minaya, the spouse of Yankees baseball operations senior advisor Omar Minaya, who handed away on Saturday. She was 55.
“My coronary heart goes out to O and his household on this scenario,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated after the membership’s 9-1 victory over the Rays at Yankee Stadium. “I feel we’re all heartbroken.”
Rachel Minaya was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on the household’s Harrington Park, N.J. residence, in line with the Bergen County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s Workplace, who stated the circumstances concerned don’t seem suspicious. A ruling on the trigger and method of dying is pending.
In an announcement, the Yankees stated that they had been “devastated” to study of Minaya’s passing.
“To these closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mom and spouse, and an enormous supporter of her household and family members,” the workforce stated. “In a really brief time, Omar has grow to be a beloved member of the Yankees group, the place he usually shows his distinctive potential to attach with individuals of numerous backgrounds.
“Over the course of his distinguished profession within the sport, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and on this unthinkable time, we provide Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their household and associates our profound condolences. His household is an extension of the baseball household, and this can be a loss that’s deeply felt amongst all of us.”
This marks Omar Minaya’s second season within the Yankees group, having been named to his present place on Jan. 5, 2023. He spent 2022 as an beginner scouting advisor for Main League Baseball following a number of years with the Mets, serving as a particular assistant to the final supervisor (2017-20) and as a membership ambassador (2020-22).
That represented Minaya’s third stint with the Mets, following posts because the membership’s govt vice chairman and normal supervisor (2004-10) and senior assistant normal supervisor (1997-2002). Minaya additionally was named baseball’s first Hispanic normal supervisor when he was employed by the Montreal Expos in February 2002.
In an announcement launched by the Mets, house owners Steve and Alex Cohen stated: “We had been tremendously saddened to study of Rachel Minaya’s passing. Omar had a considerable influence on our group and his spouse, Rachel, was all the time by his aspect each step of the best way. The Minayas have been expensive associates of ours for years and we prolong our deepest condolences to Omar’s whole household and family members.”