Yankees Manager Sends Clear Message on $5M Star as Cody Bellinger’s Future Hangs in Balance

It is not often that you see a throw-in going on to become a consistent starter, but the Yankees have been dealt with one such man. Trent Grisham is having a career season for the books. Contrary to the excitement it might spark, though, the Bronx Bombers find themselves in a fix.

The Yankees have got two center fielders whose contract talks are set to shape the team’s future: Grisham and Cody Bellinger. More on the situation breakdown later, but right now, the 28-year-old has built himself one of the most interesting storylines of the season. He has gone from being a defensive specialist with little offensive potential to a real power threat. But what also seems to add to his case is the demeanor.

“I’ve loved getting to manage him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a press conference. “He was the same guy last year as he is this year. He’s a really good competitor, too. Very easy going, very laid back – he’s got that chill vibe, that ‘big sleep’. But man, he competes really well, and he likes the action. He likes it when the chips are down. He’s certainly a guy we like up there when it matters. I’m just super excited for him having a career year. Another big reason why we are in this position.”

Grisham has gone on to hit a career-high 34 homers this season. The most he has managed in the past is hardly 20. Add to that the fact that he comes with a clutch gene. About 18 of his home runs have either tied the score for the Yankees or given them a lead. But that’s not the only way he settled into the hearts of the Yankees. As Boone says, ‘calm’ and ‘chill’ is also how his teammates describe him.

Aaron Judge calls him a ‘quiet leader’ who speaks up when he needs to and says he’s someone who “leads by example.” Tim Hill is of the same opinion, seeing him as an ‘old soul’. While Boone’s word, Grisham’s on-field production, and all this display of chemistry seem to suggest that the Yankees might most definitely lean towards keeping him on the roster, the contract decision doesn’t come easy.

If anything, they are left to deal with a dilemma: the 28-year-old is proving too good to let go and a little unpredictable to bet on.

Grisham’s current one-year $5 million contract runs out at the end of this season, but the Yankees have an option to either keep him for another year with a qualifying offer of $22 million or rope him in long term for a bigger value before other teams get to him in the open market. The kicker? There is a fear in the Yankees front office that this might just be a one-season surge, before he drops back to average.

So what’s the solution? A short-term deal will serve both parties, as suggested by FanSided’s Stephen Perello. “A one-year gamble might be the best for both sides. For the Yankees, it would give them the chance to see if Grisham’s breakout is real, while Grisham could hit the open market again after 2026 (heading into his age-30 campaign), potentially with two years of strong production driving his price tag up further,” he stated.

The Yankees need to make a calculative move. If they go for the QO and Grisham rejects, they might be left without a center fielder. Because on the other end, Bellinger’s player option already seems to be drawing him away from the team.

The Yankees are also dealing with Cody Bellinger’s new contract

The Yankees’ biggest problem this offseason is Cody Bellinger’s contract situation. Bellinger can choose to give up a $25 million salary and become a free agent as he enters the last year of his three-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Cubs. Jon Heyman, an MLB insider, said he “surely” will. Bellinger has hit .272/.324/.489 with 24 home runs in 121 games with the Yankees.

The Yankees organization has to deal with the uncomfortable truth that their investment in Bellinger could lead to his departure. This would mean that they would have to deal with both his potential exit and the difficulty of replacing his production while staying within the salary cap in a market that is becoming more competitive.

Even though there are still some questions about the roster, the Yankees have found stability in their franchise cornerstone. One player continues to be a strong leader both on and off the field, despite management’s struggles with contract decisions that could impact the team’s future.